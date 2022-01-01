Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak$29.99
Marinated over night, grilled on a cast-iron skillet and served with our flavourful house made chimichurri. Served with any one side.
More about Butcher Bar
Grilled Skirt Steak image

 

Blend Astoria

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Skirt Steak$0.00
Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
More about Blend Astoria
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina Astoria

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada - Grilled Steak$18.00
More about La Vecina Astoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Penne

Chicken Parmesan

Skirt Steaks

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Parmesan

Margherita Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Chili

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston