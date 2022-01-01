Caesar salad in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Ship Out
Ship Out
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd, Astoria
|Ship Seafood Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Your choice of seafood servers atop a bed of romaine, topped with Applewood smoked bacon and shaved parmesan. Caesar dressing served on the side along with a piece of grilled baguette and a lemon wedge.
More about Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
100 39th St (Pier 39), Astoria
|Rogue Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Spring Greens / Radish / Cucumber / Red and Green Peppers / Tomato / Sunflower Seeds / Sweet Basil Vinaigrette