Chicken salad in Atlantic City
Atlantic City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
More about Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
HAMBURGERS
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City
|Salad Southern Fried Chicken
|$16.99
Arcadian mix, 2 Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, tomato, onion, chopped bacon, sliced egg, shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Buttermilk Garlic dressing.