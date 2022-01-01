Go
B ROX Grill and Swill

American style restaurant and bar with a sports bar feel, serving quality cocktails, cold beer and a variety of delicious American fare.

2119 Mentor Avenue

Popular Items

"Everything" Pretzels$7.50
Bavarian-style Pretzels with Everything Seasoning, served with Stadium Mustard and Aged Cheddar Cheese.
Classic Burger$11.50
Two Patty Smash-Style Burger with your choice of Bun, Cheese and Additional Toppings
Chicken Tenders Basket$10.50
Marinated Chicken Tenders, deep fried with fries and your choice of sauce.
Georgia Peach Salad$11.50
B ROX Cheesesteak$12.50
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, White American Cheese on an Italian-style Hoagie.
Buffalo Mac n Cheese Wrap$11.50
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar and Gouda Cheeses in a
Grilled Tortilla Wrap.
Atlantic Cod Basket$10.50
Breaded, Flakey, White Fish Fillets, deep fried and served with Golden French Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce.
Spicy Pickle Wontons$7.50
Jumbo Dill Pickle, Stuffed with Jalapeno, Cheddar and Cream Cheese, Deep-fried in a Wonton Wrapper and Drizzled with Chipotle Ranch.
The Cubano$11.50
A Pressed Sandwich with BBQ Pulled Pork, Black Forest Ham, Gouda and Swiss Cheeses and Spicy Mustard Pickle Relish.
Cornbread Muffin$0.50
Location

Painesville OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
