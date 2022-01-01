Go
Toast

The Bagelry

Open 7 days a week 7am-3pm

1319 Railroad Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lox Sandwich$8.85
Comes with Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available) .Side of Chips & Pickle.
Bakers Dozen$17.60
**PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU ARE ORDERING A DOZEN OR MORE OF ANY ONE FLAVOR WE CANNOT GUARANTEE IT WILL BE READY AT STATED TIME. PLEASE CALL THE STORE TO CONFIRM. WE STRIVE TO KEEP OUR BAGELS AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE BY NOT OVER STOCKING THEM. THANK YOU! *** 360 676 5288
Bagel & Whipped Cream Cheese$3.25
8oz Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese$5.50
Single Bagel$1.45
Bagel & Flavored Whipped Cream Cheese$3.70
Meat Sandwich$8.50
Comes with mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available) & your choice of Chicken, Ham, or Roast. Side of Chips & Pickle.
8oz Whipped Cream Cheese$3.50
Breakfast Sandwich$5.90
Your choice of buttered bagel with one egg cooked any style & a slice of cheddar cheese.
Bagel & Butter$2.95
See full menu

Location

1319 Railroad Ave

Bellingham WA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Camber

No reviews yet

At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Bellingham Cider Company

No reviews yet

Bellingham Cider Company is a local craft cider producer. Combining the art of cider making with a Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and bar overlooking the rapidly growing Waterfront District of downtown Bellingham.

Bar Cicotti

No reviews yet

Bar Cicotti (chi-koh-ti) is a coffee and wine bar with fun simple Italian-style eats located inside the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building in downtown Bellingham, and brought to you by the owner of Storia Cucina, Jonathan Cicotti.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston