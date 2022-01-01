Go
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

1650 Mineral Spring Ave.

Popular Items

**JARRITOS**$3.00
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO NACHOS**$10.00
**BYO BURRITO**$9.00
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
** RICE BOWL**$9.00
**CHEESE STEAK**$9.00
Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
Location

North Providence RI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
