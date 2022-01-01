Go
Banana Leaves

The Most Authentic Asian Cuisine In Town

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

2020 Florida Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 PCS)$6.50
Mixed vegetables wrapped in wonton skin, deep fried and served with home made sweet and sour sauce.
Pork Dumpling (5 PCS)$7.95
chopped pork and mixed vegetables.
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll$7.95
Salmon$3.95
Salmon & Avocado Roll$7.95
Chopstick$0.25
Pad Thai$13.95
Stir-fried rice stick noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprout and peanut with choice of meats or vegetables.
General Tso's Chicken$15.95
Crispy chicken coated with tangy sauce with steamed broccoli.
Crabmeat Rangoon (5 PCS)$8.95
Fried wonton filled with crabmeat and cream cheese.
Miso Soup$4.50
Bean paste broth with tofu, seaweed and scallion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2020 Florida Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

