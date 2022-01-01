Go
Bandit Tacos & Coffee

Bandit Tacos & Coffee has thoughtful tacos served on freshly made corn tortillas every day. We also proudly serve Counter Culture coffee in a variety of espresso and other coffee beverages.
Online ordering is available Monday through Thursday, or you can come by any day and order in person from 11am to 9pm (or til 10pm on Fridays & Saturdays).

640 W Washington Ave

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas Taco$4.00
Smashed, fried fingerling potatoes, aioli, pimenton & gremolata served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Salsas$2.00
Churros$6.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom$6.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Short Rib Taco$6.00
Beef short rib, avocado, onion, cilantro & lime served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Great Lakes Whitefish Taco$5.00
Tempura battered whitefish, avocado puree, napa cabbage slaw & jalapeño served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Chips & Guac$7.00
Garnished w/ roasted jalapeño, pickled onions, radish & cilantro
Cauliflower$4.00
Roasted cauliflower, aioli, kimchi, nori & sesame seeds served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Bandito (Pork Shoulder)$5.00
Coffee, pasilla chile, and cooca rubbed pork shoulder with pickled onion, pickled melon, and cilantro served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Chicken Taco$5.00
Achiote marinate chicken thighs, guacamole, pickled red onion & cilantro served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Location

Madison WI

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
