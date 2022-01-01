Go
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market

Bar Lucia Rose Wine Bar is located inside Oxbow Public Market next to Kara's Cupcakes, Napa Valley offering both indoor and patio seating. Sip Sip Rose All Day!

610 First Street Suite 19

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Goddess Dip$13.00
Kale Lacinto Caesar$13.00
Regular Cupcake$3.85
Pomegranate & Persimmon Salad$14.00
Beet Hummus Dip$14.00
Kettle Chips$3.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Farro Greek$14.00
Froze$10.00
Grilled Cheese w/ Pear & Prosciutto$17.00
Location

Napa CA

Napa CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
