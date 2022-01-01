Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market
Bar Lucia Rose Wine Bar is located inside Oxbow Public Market next to Kara's Cupcakes, Napa Valley offering both indoor and patio seating. Sip Sip Rose All Day!
610 First Street Suite 19
Popular Items
Location
610 First Street Suite 19
Napa CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Platanito Latin Cuisine
Come out and enjoy our delicious Pupusas and Hand made Tacos freshly made right in front of your eyes with our fully open concept food truck
La Taberna
Come in and enjoy!
ZuZu Tapas & Paella
ZuZu is a beloved, Spanish-inspired restaurant and tapas bar in Napa’s historic Old Town. For the last eighteen years, it has drawn scores of visitors from near and far who come for its warm Mediterranean décor, lively atmosphere, and renowned small-plates menu that draws from the culinary traditions of Spain and South America.
Milestone Provisions
A Butchery, Eatery & Creamery at the Oxbow Market in Napa Valley offering sustainable California beef from Five Dot Ranch, California Country cooking, and home-spun ice cream.