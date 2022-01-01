Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Barboursville

Barboursville restaurants that serve cheesecake

ARC Group - FP - Barboursville

3401 Rt. 60 East, Barboursville

Takeout
NY Cheesecake$3.99
More about ARC Group - FP - Barboursville
Fratellis Italian Restaurant

6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312, Barboursville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$7.25
A creamy New York-style cheesecake with a delicate touch of real vanilla bean on a homemade, hand-pressed graham cracker crust that’s so good you’ll be melting in your seat from the very first bite!
Pumpkin Cheesecake$7.25
Turtle Cheesecake$7.25
More about Fratellis Italian Restaurant

