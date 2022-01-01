Chicken salad in Barboursville
Barboursville restaurants that serve chicken salad
ARC Group - FP - Barboursville
3401 Rt. 60 East, Barboursville
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, topped
with fried chicken tossed
in your choice of sauce,
cheddar cheese, celery
& side of ranch
Fratellis Italian Restaurant
6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312, Barboursville
|Grilled Chicken Salad ⭐️
|$10.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, and a sliced grilled chicken breast.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
A juicy, sliced grilled chicken breast tops fresh Romaine lettuce accented with crunchy croûtons, freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing.