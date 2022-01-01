Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Barboursville

Barboursville restaurants
Barboursville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

ARC Group - FP - Barboursville

3401 Rt. 60 East, Barboursville

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, topped
with fried chicken tossed
in your choice of sauce,
cheddar cheese, celery
& side of ranch
Item pic

 

Fratellis Italian Restaurant

6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312, Barboursville

Grilled Chicken Salad ⭐️$10.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, and a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
A juicy, sliced grilled chicken breast tops fresh Romaine lettuce accented with crunchy croûtons, freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing.
