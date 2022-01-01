Go
Barcello

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11603 US Highway One • $$

Avg 4.8 (1061 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$18.00
Stir Fried Rice Noodles, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Peanut, Green Onion, Fried Tofu, Garlic, Red Onion, Preserved Radish, Coconut Milk, Thai Sauce
Grilled Artichoke Hearts$15.00
Marinated Roman Artichoke Hearts, Aioli
Chopped Romaine Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine, Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Red onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon
Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons
Barcello Burger$18.00
Our Signature Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Barcello Sauce, Brioche Bun, French Fries
Taco of the Day$16.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon$36.00
Whipped Potato, Creamed Spinach, Dijon Sauce
Barcello Salad$16.00
Roasted Red and Golden Beets, Roasted Green Beans, Spring Mix, Toasted Pistacchio, Crispy Goat Cheese, Honey Vinaigrette
Grouper with Sweet Potato Crust$35.00
Grouper, Sweet Potato Crust, Honey Cream Sauce, Cherry Tomato.
Quinoa and Kale Salad$15.00
Red quinoa, Kale, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11603 US Highway One

North Palm Beach FL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
