Barracuda Bistro & Bar

Barracuda Bistro & Bar is a Latin American Gastro Bar with a lively bar atmosphere in the Chapel West section of New Haven, CT.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

1180 Chapel St • $$

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)

Popular Items

Platano Con Queso$6.00
Sweet plantain with melted mozzarella topped with honey and lime zest served with sour cream
Churros$6.00
Sweet Spanish fritters filled with caramel and rolled in brown sugar
Tres Leches$6.00
Sponge cake with condensed milk, evaporated milk and cream
Barracuda Nachos$12.00
Yuca frita topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, and scallions served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Mac and Cheese$8.00
Three cheese homemade sauce
Rice Bowl$17.00
Yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains. Upgrade with your favorite protein
Yuca Frita$7.00
Empanadas$6.00
Three yellow corn dough turnovers stuffed with seasoned chicken and potatoes, served with Colombian salsa
Tacos$10.00
Three tacos on corn tortillas topped with romaine and pico de gallo
Salchipapas$12.00
A bowl of French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomatoes and scallions. Served with a horseradish and ketchup aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1180 Chapel St

New Haven CT

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Pacifico

No reviews yet

We are located in the heart of downtown New Haven, featuring extraordinary Nuevo-Latino Seafood cuisine. Along with traditional tapas, some of our signature dishes include Seafood Paella, Skirt Steak with Chino-Latino stir fried rice, Caramelized Salmon and Dulce de Leche Cheesecake. Among some other favorites are our Sangria and award winning Mojitos (Best Mojito – CT Magazine) which will surely liven your day.

Mecha

No reviews yet

Atticus Bookstore

No reviews yet

Bulldog Hotdogs

No reviews yet

