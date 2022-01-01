Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Barracuda Bistro & Bar is a Latin American Gastro Bar with a lively bar atmosphere in the Chapel West section of New Haven, CT.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
1180 Chapel St • $$
Location
1180 Chapel St
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
