Tarts in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve tarts

Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tarte a la Bouille$30.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
Item pic

 

Magpie Cafe - 3205 Perkins Road

3205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pop Tart$3.50
More about Magpie Cafe - 3205 Perkins Road

