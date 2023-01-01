Pies in Bayport
Bayport restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Satelite Pizza and Catering
799 Montauk Hwy, Bayport
|Paisana Pie
|$37.56
|Hawaiian Pie
|$37.56
|Mushrooms, Black Olives, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Garlic Pie
|$41.30
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Pizzeria of Bayport
606 Montauk hwy, Bayport
|Nonna's Non-Dairy Pie
|$27.95
Olive Oil Crust, Veggies & Red Sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Pie
|$29.95
Wings + Pizza, it’s a Good Thing
|Bar Pie
|$27.95
Olive oil crust with pizza sauce and light mozzarella cheese. Topped with hot honey and dollops of burrata cheese.