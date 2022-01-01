Bars & Lounges
American
BB's Grill Olathe
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Location
1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe KS 66061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
4.3 • 807
13350 College Blvd Lenexa, KS 66210
View restaurant
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurant