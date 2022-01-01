Go
Bars & Lounges
American

BB's Grill Olathe

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:30 PM

No reviews yet

1100 W. Santa Fe St.

Olathe, KS 66061

Menu

Most Popular

Havarti Cheese Bites
$9.99

Hand-breaded Havarti cubes, marinara

4oz Side Dressing
$0.60
Spicy BB
$11.99

Pepperjack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Chips

BBs Original
$10.99

Choice of Cheese

Kids Burger
$6.00

Bread, Burger, American Cheese. Choice of side

Chicken Tenders
$11.49

4 hand-breaded tenders. served with choice of side and dipping sauce

Cobb Salad
$11.99

Mixed Greens, Avocado Ranch, Fried Chicken, tomato, onion, blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$11.99

Mixed Greens, Fried Buffalo Chicken, onion, tomato, bleu cheese

Nachos

Beef Nachos
$11.99

Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa

Buffalo Chicken Nachos
$11.99

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa

Chicken Nachos
$11.99

Shredded Chicken, Queso, Pico, Scallions, Sour Cream, Salsa

Pretzels

Soft Pretzels
$9.99

3 Bavarian pretzel sticks, Queso, Spicy Mustard

Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad
$7.99

romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Sm Caesar Salad
$4.99

romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Mac And Cheese

Mac & Cheese
$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00

Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs
$6.00

6 mini corn dogs. choice of side

Salmon

Orange Teriyaki Salmon
$15.99

Fresh Alaskan Salmon topped with roasted garlic butter, choice of 2 sides

Salmon BLTA
$14.99

Sourdough, Atlantic Salmon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Thick Cut Bacon, Guacamole, Tartar

Country Fried Steaks

Country Fried Steak
$13.99

Hand-breaded CAB steak cutlet served with white gravy, choice of 2 sides

Street Tacos

Birria Street Tacos
$12.99

Corn Tortillas, Short Rib, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico, Cilantro & Onion. Cilantro Lime Rice

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$11.49

4 hand-breaded tenders. served with choice of side and dipping sauce

1/2 Chicken Tenders
$7.99

2 hand-breaded tenders served with side and sauce of your choice

Kids Chicken Tenders
$6.00

2 hand-breaded tenders. choice of side

Chicken Sandwiches

Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.49

Brioche, Fried Chicken, Spring Mix, BBQ Aioli, Cucumber Onion Slaw

Popper Chicken Sandwich
$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Popper Filling, Jalapenos, Red Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Onion

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla
$7.99
Kids Quesadilla
$6.00

Chicken, Beef, or No Meat. Choice of side

Chicken Quesadilla
$9.99

Chipotle Tortilla, Shredded Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chipotle Ranch

Patty Melts

Patty Melt
$11.99

Marble Rye, American, Swiss, Caramelized Onion, 1,000 island

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$12.49

Brioche, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Spring Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese

Brisket

Brisket Grilled Cheese
$11.99

Sourdough, Smoked Brisket, Cheddar, Swiss, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws

Fish Tacos

Fish Taco Dinner
$11.99

2 Hand-Breaded Cod, lettuce, pico, chipotle ranch, choice of side

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad
$11.99

Mixed Greens, Avocado Ranch, Fried Chicken, tomato, onion, blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg

Sirloin Steaks

8oz Cab Sirloin Steak
$16.99

8oz Sirloin Steak, choice of 2 sides

Chef Salad

Chef Salad
$11.99

Mixed Greens, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Onions, Tomato, Boiled Egg

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles
$8.99

10 Sliced Pickle Spears fried in beer batter. Served with ranch

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin
$11.49

Brioche, Marbled Pork Cutlet, LTOP

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings
$8.99

Boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Fish And Chips

Fish and Chips
$12.99

3 Beer Battered Cod, choice of side

Reuben

Reuben
$11.49

Marble Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 island

Chicken Salad

Grill Chicken Salad
$11.99

Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast

SW Chicken Salad
$11.99

Mixed Greens, Southwest Chicken Dip, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar, Tortilla Strips, Onion Straws

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken
$12.99

Corn Tortillas, Short Rib, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico, Cilantro & Onion. Cilantro Lime Rice

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$11.99

Mixed Greens, Fried Buffalo Chicken, onion, tomato, bleu cheese

Honey Chicken

Honey Mustard Chicken Club
$12.49

Brioche, Grilled Chicken Breast, Honey Mustard, Swiss, Thick cut Bacon, LTOP

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers
$9.99

7 Made from scratch poppers. Served with Red Pepper Jelly

Meatloaf

Meatloaf Grinder
$12.49

Hoagie Bun, Meatloaf, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Momma's Meatloaf
$14.99

Scratch Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, choice of 2 sides

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread
$0.99

More

18 Wings
$24.00

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip
$9.99
Chips and Cheese
$8.99
Loaded Fries
$8.99

Fries, Queso, Pico, Bacon Bits, Scallions, Sour Cream

Avocado App
$10.00
6 Wings
$9.50

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

Southwest Eggrolls
$10.99

Our famous southwest chicken dip rolled up in a eggroll. Served with chipotle ranch

Spinach Dip
$9.99
12 Wings
$16.00

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese

Potato Skins
$8.99

cheddar, mozzarella, bacon bits, scallions. Served with chipotle ranch

Large House Salad
$7.99

Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Croutons

Sm House Salad
$4.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Croutons

Cilantro Lime Rice
$3.00
4oz Gravy
$0.50
Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy
$3.00
Onion Rings
$4.00
Tater Tots
$3.00
Pickled Cucumber/Onion Salad
$4.00
4oz Queso
$3.99
Glazed Carrots
$3.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.00
Celery
$0.60
Mashed Potatoes & White Gravy
$3.00
Fries
$3.00
2oz Queso
$1.99
2oz Dressing
$0.30
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Italian Grilled Cheese
$11.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Monterey Jack, Marinara, Pepperoncini Aioli

B Man Sandwich
$12.49

Brioche, Smoked Brisket, Gouda Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, Pickle. Choice of 2 sides

Ultimate Club
$11.99

Smoked Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Thick Cut Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Guacamole

French Dip
$12.99

Hoagie Bun, Prime Rib, Swiss, Creamy Horseradish

BLT
$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough

Grilled Cheese (Adult)
$6.99

American Cheese, Sourdough

Shroom & Swiss BB
$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Kids Chicken Alfredo
$6.00

Gluten-free penne, gluten-free alfredo sauce, sliced grilled chicken tender

Kids Mac & Chz
$6.00

Mac Noodle, American Cheese, Heavy Cream. Choice of side

Kids Gr Cheese
$6.00

Sourdough, American Cheese. Choice of side

Diet Dr Pepper
$2.29
Pepsi
$2.29
Root Beer
$2.29
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$2.29
Tea
$2.29
Bourbon Porkchop
$15.49

Fresh Alaskan Salmon topped with roasted garlic butter, choice of 2 sides

12oz Ribeye
$23.99

12oz Ribeye, choice of 2 sides

Southwest Chicken Alfredo
$14.99

Chicken Breast Penne, Southwest Alfredo Sauce, Sautéed Pepper & Onion, Parmesan

Southwest Shrimp Alfredo
$16.99

Shrimp, Penne, Southwest Alfredo Sauce, Sautéed Pepper & Onion, Parmesan

Chicken Alfredo
$13.99

Chicken Breast, Penne, Alfredo Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Beef Stroganoff
$15.99

Braised Short Rib, Penne, mushroom onion cream sauce, scallions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm

1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe KS 66061

