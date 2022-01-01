Go
Consumer picView gallery

Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6120 LAKE WORTH ROAD

Greenacres, FL 33463

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

6120 LAKE WORTH ROAD, Greenacres FL 33463

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Eats Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
6661 Lake Worth Rd Greenacres, FL 33467
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shrimp - Palm Springs - 3499 S Congress Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3499 S Congress Ave Palm Springs, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Mole Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 770
2557 S State Rd suite 150 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1718 South Congress Avenue Palm Springs, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2791 S Congress Ave Palm Springs, FL 33463
View restaurantnext
Cucina Moderna - Lake Worth
orange star4.5 • 770
9835 Lake Worth Rd Lake Worth, FL 33467
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenacres

Benny's On The Beach - 10 S Ocean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 5,372
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Cucina Moderna - Lake Worth
orange star4.5 • 770
9835 Lake Worth Rd Lake Worth, FL 33467
View restaurantnext
Oceano Kitchen - Lantana
orange star4.6 • 484
201-1 East ocean ave Lantana, FL 33462
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
orange star4.5 • 437
2107 10th Ave N Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Mathews Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 418
130 S H St Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's on the Beach
orange star4.4 • 376
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Greenacres

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston