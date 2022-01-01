Ben Franks Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
491 El Camino Real • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
491 El Camino Real
Redwood City CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gourmet Haus Staudt
Come in and enjoy!
Kemuri Japanese Barú
Tag us @kemurirwc on Instagram!
STACKS
Welcome to Stacks where Breakfast and Lunch are served with a smile. Voted the best Breakfast spot 5 years in row.
City Pub
City Pub is a family restaurant featuring 24 draft beer and 10 wines on tap. Great burgers and sandwiches.