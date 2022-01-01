Go
Toast

Ben Franks Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

491 El Camino Real • $

Avg 4.3 (1263 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

491 El Camino Real

Redwood City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gourmet Haus Staudt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kemuri Japanese Barú

No reviews yet

Tag us @kemurirwc on Instagram!

STACKS

No reviews yet

Welcome to Stacks where Breakfast and Lunch are served with a smile. Voted the best Breakfast spot 5 years in row.

City Pub

No reviews yet

City Pub is a family restaurant featuring 24 draft beer and 10 wines on tap. Great burgers and sandwiches.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston