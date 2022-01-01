Bend bars & lounges you'll love
STEAKS
Bos Taurus
163 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend
|Popular items
|GFB Burger w/ Truffle Fries
|$16.00
House Blend Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
Plus an order of Truffle Fries with Black Truffle Aioli.
No Temperature requests as each patty is cooked through.
|Cedar River 8 oz Filet
|$41.00
We aren't cooking the steaks, so please no temperature requests.
|Cup - 6 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
(Vegetarian)
The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub
63130 Lancaster St., Bend
|Popular items
|Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, red onion & pepperoncini
|#1 The Heater
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pineapple & jalepenos
|French Dip Sandwich
|$16.00
Thinly-sliced premium roast beef with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce on the side
Walt Reilly's
225 SW Century Drive, Bend
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$12.00
Served with a side of spicy Jalapeno Remoulade
|Big Walt
|$16.00
Two 4oz grass fed beef patty, Tillamook white cheddar, bibb lettuce, dill pickles, sliced onion, dijon aioli, on a brioche bun
|Fowl Ball
|$18.00
Turkey burger, avocado, tomato, bibb lettuce, bacon, swiss, roasted garlic aioli, on toasted ciabatta
SUSHI • RAMEN
Bend Izakaya Ronin
70 SW Century Drive, Bend
|Popular items
|Hawaiian-Style Ahi Poke
|$15.00
raw marinated tuna with sweet soy, ponzu, sesame oil, goma wakame, hijiki and onion over a bed of rice and side salad with shiro miso vinaigrette. Contains gluten.
*CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE
*CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT ONION
|Edamame (Gluten Free)
|$4.00
Steamed organic soy beans with salt
|Miso Soup (Gluten Free)
|$3.00
Shiro miso, dashi, seared tofu, green seaweed, green onion.
10 Barrel Brewing
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND
|Popular items
|Lrg Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Pizza Cowboy
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
|Pizza Plain Jane
|$16.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
|Popular items
|Southwest Cobb
|$15.00
Spring green mix topped with southwest grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, black beans, corn, white cheddar, and avocado. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
|Pub Pretzel
|$8.00
Baked Fresh; Friday, Saturday, Sunday only.
Two house-made pretzel served with creamy beer pub cheese and a side of stone ground mustard.
|Nachos
|$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with carnitas.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hideaway Bend
939 SE 2nd St, Bend
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cascade Lakes Brewpub
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100, Bend
|Popular items
|HOUSE FRENCH FRIES
|$8.00
Hand cut fries, ketchup, charred onion aioli, beer cheese
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
kimchee pimento cheese, b&b pickles, shredded lettuce & fries
|VEGGIE WRAP
|$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, carrot, basil, mixed lettuce, quinoa, tzatziki & fries