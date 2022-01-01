Bend bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Bend

Bos Taurus image

STEAKS

Bos Taurus

163 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend

Avg 4.7 (534 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GFB Burger w/ Truffle Fries$16.00
House Blend Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
Plus an order of Truffle Fries with Black Truffle Aioli.
No Temperature requests as each patty is cooked through.
Cedar River 8 oz Filet$41.00
We aren't cooking the steaks, so please no temperature requests.
Cup - 6 Cheese Mac & Cheese$5.00
(Vegetarian)
More about Bos Taurus
The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub image

 

The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub

63130 Lancaster St., Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, red onion & pepperoncini
#1 The Heater
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pineapple & jalepenos
French Dip Sandwich$16.00
Thinly-sliced premium roast beef with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce on the side
More about The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub
Walt Reilly's image

 

Walt Reilly's

225 SW Century Drive, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Onion Rings$12.00
Served with a side of spicy Jalapeno Remoulade
Big Walt$16.00
Two 4oz grass fed beef patty, Tillamook white cheddar, bibb lettuce, dill pickles, sliced onion, dijon aioli, on a brioche bun
Fowl Ball$18.00
Turkey burger, avocado, tomato, bibb lettuce, bacon, swiss, roasted garlic aioli, on toasted ciabatta
More about Walt Reilly's
Bend Izakaya Ronin image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Bend Izakaya Ronin

70 SW Century Drive, Bend

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian-Style Ahi Poke$15.00
raw marinated tuna with sweet soy, ponzu, sesame oil, goma wakame, hijiki and onion over a bed of rice and side salad with shiro miso vinaigrette. Contains gluten.
*CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE
*CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT ONION
Edamame (Gluten Free)$4.00
Steamed organic soy beans with salt
Miso Soup (Gluten Free)$3.00
Shiro miso, dashi, seared tofu, green seaweed, green onion.
More about Bend Izakaya Ronin
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lrg Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Pizza Cowboy$22.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
Pizza Plain Jane$16.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Immersion Brewing image

 

Immersion Brewing

550 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Avg 4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Cobb$15.00
Spring green mix topped with southwest grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, black beans, corn, white cheddar, and avocado. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
Pub Pretzel$8.00
Baked Fresh; Friday, Saturday, Sunday only.
Two house-made pretzel served with creamy beer pub cheese and a side of stone ground mustard.
Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with carnitas.
More about Immersion Brewing
The Hideaway Bend image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hideaway Bend

939 SE 2nd St, Bend

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Hideaway Bend
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cascade Lakes Brewpub

1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100, Bend

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE FRENCH FRIES$8.00
Hand cut fries, ketchup, charred onion aioli, beer cheese
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
kimchee pimento cheese, b&b pickles, shredded lettuce & fries
VEGGIE WRAP$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, carrot, basil, mixed lettuce, quinoa, tzatziki & fries
More about Cascade Lakes Brewpub

