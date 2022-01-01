Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bend

Bend restaurants
Toast

Bend restaurants that serve chicken salad

Baldy's BBQ image

 

Baldy's BBQ

2670 ne hwy 20, Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with spicy hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp Romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Baldy's BBQ
The Wallow Bar & Grill image

 

The Wallow Bar & Grill

17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$16.00
THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated sesame chicken, mandarin oranges, pickled carrots, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro and crisp wontons all served on a bed of spinach and cabbage with Thai dressing
More about The Wallow Bar & Grill
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend image

 

Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend

235 SW Century Drive, Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with spicy hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp Romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130, Bend

Avg 4.3 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$8.75
Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$15.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
1/2 Chicken Ceasar Salad$8.75
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

51 Beach Hut Deli

852 NW Brooks Street, Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 51 Beach Hut Deli

