Chicken salad in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Baldy's BBQ
Baldy's BBQ
2670 ne hwy 20, Bend
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with spicy hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp Romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about The Wallow Bar & Grill
The Wallow Bar & Grill
17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.00
THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated sesame chicken, mandarin oranges, pickled carrots, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro and crisp wontons all served on a bed of spinach and cabbage with Thai dressing
More about Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
235 SW Century Drive, Bend
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with spicy hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp Romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130, Bend
|1/2 Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$8.75
|Chicken Arugula Basil Salad
|$15.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
|1/2 Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$8.75