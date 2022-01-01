Brisket in Bettendorf
Bettendorf restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Tangled Wood
FRENCH FRIES
The Tangled Wood
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF
|BRISKET DIP
|$15.00
Tender braised brisket with melty Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun, served with apple cabbage slaw and au jus for dipping. Comes with your choice of one side.
|BRISKET BOMBS
|$12.00
Five habanero cream cheese wonton bombs stuffed with shreaded brisket, served with a side of ranch and sweet chili dipping sauce.
|TEXAS STYLE BEEF BRISKET
|$17.00
Oak smoked beef brisket, served with Carolina BBQ sauce, cornbread, pickle, baked beans and your choice of a side.
More about Twin Span Brewing
Twin Span Brewing
6776 Championship Dr, Bettendorf
|Brisket
|$14.00
BBQ beef brisket, pickles, grilled onions and beer cheese on a brioche bun from Eastern Iowa Bakery (get some napkins).
More about Central Standard - Bettendorf
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Central Standard - Bettendorf
2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf
|Brisket Melt
|$13.50
smoked brisket, cheddar, monteray jack, sauteed onions, coffee BBQ served on our housemade rye
|BBQ Brisket Mac n' Cheese
|$14.00
smoked brisket, white cheddar mac, honey-chipotle BBQ, onion strings