Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Bettendorf

Go
Bettendorf restaurants
Toast

Bettendorf restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Tangled Wood

3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF

Avg 4.2 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BRISKET DIP$15.00
Tender braised brisket with melty Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun, served with apple cabbage slaw and au jus for dipping. Comes with your choice of one side.
BRISKET BOMBS$12.00
Five habanero cream cheese wonton bombs stuffed with shreaded brisket, served with a side of ranch and sweet chili dipping sauce.
TEXAS STYLE BEEF BRISKET$17.00
Oak smoked beef brisket, served with Carolina BBQ sauce, cornbread, pickle, baked beans and your choice of a side.
More about The Tangled Wood
Item pic

 

Twin Span Brewing

6776 Championship Dr, Bettendorf

Avg 4.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket$14.00
BBQ beef brisket, pickles, grilled onions and beer cheese on a brioche bun from Eastern Iowa Bakery (get some napkins).
More about Twin Span Brewing
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Central Standard - Bettendorf

2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Melt$13.50
smoked brisket, cheddar, monteray jack, sauteed onions, coffee BBQ served on our housemade rye
BBQ Brisket Mac n' Cheese$14.00
smoked brisket, white cheddar mac, honey-chipotle BBQ, onion strings
More about Central Standard - Bettendorf

Browse other tasty dishes in Bettendorf

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Bettendorf to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston