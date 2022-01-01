Mac and cheese in Bettendorf
Bettendorf restaurants that serve mac and cheese
FRENCH FRIES
The Tangled Wood
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Hearty mac and cheese. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
|MAC AND CHEESE
|$14.00
House made white cheddar mac and cheese. Topped with bread crumbs, bacon and green onion.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Central Standard - Bettendorf
2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf
|Mac n' Cheese
|$7.00
|Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
|$13.00
smoked buffalo chicken, white cheddar mac, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions
|White Cheddar Mac n' Cheese
|$11.00
white cheddar mac topped with toasted breadcrumbs, scallions