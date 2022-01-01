Beulah restaurants you'll love
Beulah's top cuisines
Must-try Beulah restaurants
More about East Shore Market
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
East Shore Market
276 S Benzie Blvd,, Beulah
|Popular items
|Half Turkey Sub
|$4.99
|Jarlsburg and Turkey
|$8.99
|Lays Original
|$2.19
More about L'Chayim Delicatessen • Beulah
L'Chayim Delicatessen • Beulah
274 S. Benzie Blvd, Beulah
|Popular items
|Schawarma Gyro
|$11.00
Chicken, feta, tomato, lettuce, red onion & tzatziki sauce on pita bread.
|Jerusalem on Bagel
|$8.00
Artichoke hearts, cracked black pepper feta spread, red onion, tomato & lettuce on any bagel.
|Tripoli
|$8.99
Turkey, ham & hard salami with provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on Jewish rye
More about St. Ambrose Cellars - 841 S. Pioneer Rd
St. Ambrose Cellars - 841 S. Pioneer Rd
841 S. Pioneer Rd, Beulah