Biloxi breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Biloxi
Fill-Up With Billups
100 Caillavet St., Biloxi
Popular items
Billups Wafflewich
|$12.00
grilled ham, smoked bacon, american, cheddar cheese, fried egg and maple syrup
Chicken-N-Waffles
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs
served over our crisp belgian
waffle, drizzled with maple syrup,
and dusted with powdered
sugar
Fill-Up With Billups
|$15.00
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a belgian waffle with maple syrup
Greenhouse Biloxi
152 G E Ohr, Biloxi
Popular items
Special Savory Biscuit
|$3.75
Call for daily selection.
Roasted Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Oven-roasted Joyce Farms chicken, Brick Wall Farms lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cheddar, sunflower seeds, and house made ranch dressing.
Special Biscuit Plate
|$8.75
Two special biscuits of your choice with a side.