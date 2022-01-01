Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$16.00
Char-Grilled Ribeye cooked to your liking served on a buttery toasted hoagie with mayo, green leaf lettuce and tomato.
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Greenhouse - Homewood image

 

Greenhouse - Homewood

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$12.00
Steak, arugula, grilled peppers and onions, mozzarella, horseradish sauce, chimichurri, french roll (Hot!)
More about Greenhouse - Homewood
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (2462 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK SANDWICH$12.79
Ribeye brined in Rodney’s Sauce and slow smoked on the pit. Sliced thin and topped with white American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

2701 18th St South\nSuite 100, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SANDWICH$12.79
Ribeye brined in Rodney’s Sauce and slow smoked on the pit. Sliced thin and topped with white American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

