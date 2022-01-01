Steak sandwiches in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Char-Grilled Ribeye cooked to your liking served on a buttery toasted hoagie with mayo, green leaf lettuce and tomato.
Greenhouse - Homewood
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.00
Steak, arugula, grilled peppers and onions, mozzarella, horseradish sauce, chimichurri, french roll (Hot!)
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham
|STEAK SANDWICH
|$12.79
Ribeye brined in Rodney’s Sauce and slow smoked on the pit. Sliced thin and topped with white American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun.