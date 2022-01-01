Bismarck steakhouses you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Peacock Alley
422 E Main Ave, Bismarck
|Carmelized Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Caramelized chicken on mixed greens, with gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing
|Spinach Dip
|$12.00
Spinach Fire Roasted Artichoke Dip- Served hot with pita chips and garlic rounds
|Asian Nachos
|$9.00
Pork, wonton wrappers, slaw, Thai peanut sauce, scallions
40 Steak + Seafood
1401 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, cheese, croutons.
|Cajun Pasta
|$16.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, linguine, Cajun red sauce, peppers
|Chicken Curry Appetizer
|$10.00
Chicken, vegetables, curry, naan bread
Jack's Steakhouse and Seafood
1201 south 12th street, bismarck
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$12.99
Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, Served with Jacks Sauce.
|Jacks Burger
|$11.99
Prepared the way he likes it. 1/2 lb pure ground beef, topped with swiss and american cheese.
|9 oz USDA Choice Sirloin
|$14.99
9 oz Sirloin hand cut in house to Jacks Specifications.