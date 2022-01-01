Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Updated Americana fare served with craft beers and signature cocktails. Located on Madison Row in the heart of West Loop and now off Well on North Avenue in Old Town!
1061 West Madison Street
Popular Items
Location
1061 West Madison Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
High Five Ramen
Come in and enjoy!
El Che
El Che Steakhouse & Bar is Executive Chef/Partner John Manion’s homage to Argentina's beloved asados, traditional backyard barbecues featuring platters of rustic flame grilled beef. This Argentinian-influenced steakhouse, located just beyond the West Loop’s famed “restaurant row,” has built a reputation as Chicago's go-to destination for beef, wine and live-fire cooking.
In response to the current pandemic El Che Steakhouse & Bar launched Meat & Provisions as an additional business to support and ensure the restaurant’s continued success during these abnormal times.
Operating at the same 845 W. Washington Blvd. address as El Che Steakhouse & Bar, Meat & Provisions is a little indy shop selling Creekstone Farms USDA Premium Black Angus Beef, Town Culter Handmade Knives, Smithey Ironware, artisanal goods, wines and more. All items can be purchased online for pick-up during hours of operation or by stopping by for a one-on-one shopping experience with Chef John Manion himself.
Sawada Coffee
We look forward to serving you!
Athena Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!