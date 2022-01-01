Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Bluffton
/
Bluffton
/
Chicken Salad
Bluffton restaurants that serve chicken salad
TACOS • SALADS
Agave Side Bar
13 State of Mind St, Bluffton
Avg 4.5
(417 reviews)
Taco Salad W/ Chicken
$9.95
More about Agave Side Bar
River Road Café
70 Pennington Drive, Bluffton
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.95
More about River Road Café
