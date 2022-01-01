Quesadillas in Boiling Springs
Boiling Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
3070 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.00
Willy Taco
1925 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Melted jack cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy’s house crema
|Beef Quesadilla
|$13.00
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Seasoned ground beef, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.50
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema