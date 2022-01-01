Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream

4622 North Eagle Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll
More about Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Fork

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo House Baked Cinnamon Roll$10.00
Warm salted caramel sauce and cream
cheese frosting...until they are gone.
More about Fork

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Salmon

Ceviche

Tuna Rolls

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Croissants

Braised Short Ribs

Burritos

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (254 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston