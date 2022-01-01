Bonjour Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES • CAKES
6070 Falls Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6070 Falls Rd
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Corner Pantry
Come in and enjoy!
The Mt. Washington Tavern
FANTASTIC FOOD. AWARD-WINNING WINES. STELLAR SERVICE. A MEMORABLE MENU.
ALL SINCE 1979.
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Come in and enjoy!!
Village Square Cafe
A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.