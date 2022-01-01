Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries
Boulevard Brewing Company
Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
2534 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
2534 Madison Ave, Kansas City MO 64108
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Campground
The Campground is a cozy cocktail bar & restaurant located in the Stockyards District of KCMO.
Always In Good Company
Up Down Kansas City
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Kansas City's vibrant Crossroads Art District, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice
Observation Pizza
Curbside and Delivery Only
The Westside Local
Come in and enjoy!