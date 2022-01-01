Go
AEP Restaurant

In Kansas City, Aep Restaurant serves elevated regional street (snack) cuisine with a full bar and service in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

1815 W. 39th Street

Popular Items

Central Som Tum$7.00
Pork Kanom Jin$11.00
Moo Krob$9.00
Phat See Ew$12.00
Pork Kanom Jin$9.00
Muu Ping$9.00
Gai Gra Pow$10.00
Phat Thai$10.00
Gai Gra Pow$12.00
Phat Thai$12.00
1815 W. 39th Street

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tanner's Bar & Grill

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Goat & Rabbit

Come on in and enjoy!

Room 39

Farm to Table restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with a killer wine list and great food.

OurHouseKC

The perfect harmony of good beats, great eats, and smoked meats. Step out of your house and into OurHouseKC!

