Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1107 Railroad Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)

Popular Items

Banh Mi$13.00
pulled pork or tofu (vegan) - sweet char sui - fresh jalapeños - pickled daikon & carrots - cilantro - english cucumbers - sriracha eggless mayo - housemade roll
Medium Harvest Salad$10.50
mixed greens - gorgonzola - apples - grapes - walnuts - bleu cheese vinaigrette
Beef Burger$13.00
beef patty - mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun
Bowl Smoked Salmon Chowder$7.50
potatoes - house-smoked salmon - carrots - clam juice - celery - onion
B.L.A.T$12.00
bacon - lettuce - avocado - tomato - mayo - Great Harvest beer bread or white bread
Keg Burger$16.00
half-pound angus beef patty - hoisin aioli - butter lettuce - tomato - jalapeño - pickle - fried onion straws - cheddar on an Avenue Bread Bun
Mac & Cheese$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
Reuben$15.00
beer-braised corned beef - sauerkraut - swiss - russian dressing - housemade marbled rye
Mama J's BBQ Pork$14.00
shredded pork - bbq sauce - coleslaw - housemade ciabatta
Soup & Salad Combo$12.00
bowl of soup and a medium house or caesar
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1107 Railroad Ave

Bellingham WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
