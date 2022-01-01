Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1107 Railroad Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1107 Railroad Ave
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bellingham Bar & Grill
Bellingham's favorite downtown spot! We provide a full menu of delicious food as well as nightly drink specials. We have Bellingham's best pool tables and shuffleboards as well. We're also the home of progressive wells: every Wednesday double well drinks start at $2.00 at 9 pm and increase by $0.50 every half hour until close.
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.
The Bagelry
Open 7 days a week 7am-3pm
Bellingham Cider Company
Bellingham Cider Company is a local craft cider producer. Combining the art of cider making with a Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and bar overlooking the rapidly growing Waterfront District of downtown Bellingham.