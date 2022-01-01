Clams in Bow

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Old Edison
5829 Cains Ct, Bow
Avg 4.5
(680 reviews)
Clam Strips
$15.99
Pan fried oysters with housemade tartar
More about The Old Edison
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms
2182 Chuckanut Drive, Bow
No reviews yet
Manila Clams
$6.50
Approx 19-21 steamers per pound.
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
