Mussels in Bow

Bow restaurants
Toast

Bow restaurants that serve mussels

The Old Edison image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Old Edison

5829 Cains Ct, Bow

Avg 4.5 (680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$17.99
More about The Old Edison
019ac0b9-0f5c-45cf-a722-c2fc14218995 image

SEAFOOD

Taylor Shellfish Farms - Samish

2182 Chuckanut Drive, Bow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Totten Inlet Mussels$4.95
Beautiful Mussels grown by us in the Totten Inlet in the south Puget Sound.
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms - Samish

