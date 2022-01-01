Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Bow
/
Bow
/
Mussels
Bow restaurants that serve mussels
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Old Edison
5829 Cains Ct, Bow
Avg 4.5
(680 reviews)
Mussels
$17.99
More about The Old Edison
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Samish
2182 Chuckanut Drive, Bow
No reviews yet
Totten Inlet Mussels
$4.95
Beautiful Mussels grown by us in the Totten Inlet in the south Puget Sound.
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms - Samish
Browse other tasty dishes in Bow
Clams
More near Bow to explore
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Marysville
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Stanwood
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lynden
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Camano Island
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Coupeville
No reviews yet
Freeland
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(571 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(891 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston