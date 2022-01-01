Chopped salad in Bozeman

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bozeman restaurants that serve chopped salad

Freshies image

 

Freshies

290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A, Bozeman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.75
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Peppers, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
More about Freshies
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad image

 

Montana's Rib & Chop House

2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House

