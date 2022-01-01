Chopped salad in Bozeman
Bozeman restaurants that serve chopped salad
Freshies
290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A, Bozeman
|Chopped Salad
|$11.75
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Peppers, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
Montana's Rib & Chop House
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction