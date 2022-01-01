Go
Brazos Tacos

Bringing authentic Texas style tacos to Charlottesville for more than 6 years! Centrally located in the IX park, we are perfect for patio dining or a picnic in the park. Dogs welcome on the patio!

925 2nd St SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Solid$3.95
Pulled chicken, refried black beans, roasted corn pico, sliced avocado and jack cheese
Carnitas$3.50
No brainer. Slow cooked pork shoulder, sliced avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro with a lime wedge
Fish Aficionado$4.75
Blackened tilapia, Green cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro crema, and Lime
Kids Black Bean Taco$2.00
Refried beans and jack cheese
Salsa
Pick your salsas here! Salsa roja, salsa verde, or salsa jefe (HOT!) LIMIT OF ONE SALSA PER TACO
Chips and...$3.00
Start with 1/3 pound of corn tortilla chips. Mix and match your choice of additions. Select all three for the Whole Shebang!
You may choose multiples of any option.
Build Your Own$0.50
Let your creative spirit fly to the mountaintops! Build Your Own Taco
This Is My Yam$3.50
Crisped sweet potatoes, refried black beans, sliced avocado, queso fresco and roasted pepitas
Carne Asada$4.95
Carne asada, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, ancho salsa
Location

925 2nd St SE

Charlottesville VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
