Brewer restaurants you'll love
Brewer's top cuisines
Must-try Brewer restaurants
More about Harvest Moon Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Harvest Moon Deli
258 State Street, Brewer
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
|Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich
|$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
More about Pepino's Taco Stand
Pepino's Taco Stand
513 South Main Street, Brewer
|Popular items
|Nacho Plate
|$6.50
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
|TO GO Jumbo Marg
|$8.75
Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)
|EnchiladaA LA CARTE
|$5.25