Brewer restaurants you'll love

Brewer restaurants
  • Brewer

Brewer's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Brewer restaurants

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

258 State Street, Brewer

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$9.95
Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Pepino's Taco Stand

513 South Main Street, Brewer

Avg 4.4 (325 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho Plate$6.50
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
TO GO Jumbo Marg$8.75
Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)
EnchiladaA LA CARTE$5.25
More about Pepino's Taco Stand
Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co.

34 Abbott Street, Brewer

No reviews yet
More about Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co.
