Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

Take Brickyard food home. Order here and we will have your food ready when you arrive.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1475 Eureka Rd • $$

Avg 3.9 (1709 reviews)

Popular Items

KIDS Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Meathead$16.00
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, chorizo with house made marinara and cheddar.
Protein Bowl$18.00
Grilled chicken, served over a vegetable blend, topped with scallions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, sesame seeds, chili oil, and hoisin sauce.
French Fries$5.00
BBQ Burger$18.00
Bacon, mild white cheddar, house made BBQ sauce and onion straws.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, house made BBQ sauce, pickled onion, coleslaw on a pretzel pun.
Wings$17.00
A pound of house brined chicken wings fried and dressed in buffalo or honey chipotle.
Cheeseburger$16.00
Mild white cheddar, tomato, pickled onion, lettuce and mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Golden fried chicken thigh. garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, mustard BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun.
Sinner's Burger$18.00
Bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, brickyard sauce, lettuce tossed in a spicy sinners sauce.
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1475 Eureka Rd

Roseville CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
