Broadway Bagels

Established 2002! Breakfast and Lunch Cafe known for making the Best bagels in South Florida. It a true New York Style bagel. Made from scratch, boiled and then baked. Come check out our delicious Breakfast and Lunch menu items. We take pride in bringing you the highest quality Bagels and Deli in South Florida. Our friendly staff, delicious food and the familiar New York Style Bagels makes Broadway Bagels perfect for Breakfast Menu or Lunch Menu 7 days a week! Broadway Bagels has been family owned and operated since its opening in 1984. For more than thirty years we have brought South Florida the delicious traditional New York styled bagels and mouth-watering deli sandwiches. Today our steadfast commitment to the quality of our food has led us to enjoy the company of hundreds of regular customers. Our experienced staff cooks the areas best food seven days a week and we invite you to join us for a taste!

BAGELS

10085 Cleary Blvd • $

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)

Popular Items

Double McBagel$8.99
Two eggs, double bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
Everything
Sesame
2 Eggs Any Style w/Meat$10.99
Dozen Pick & Choose Flavors
Bagel with CC$3.49
2 Eggs Any Style$8.99
Includes your choice of a bagel, bialy or toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal or tomatos.
McBagel$5.99
One egg, two strips or bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
Plain
Coffee Large$3.29
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10085 Cleary Blvd

Plantation FL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
