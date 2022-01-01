Go
Looking for the best burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Since 2003, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has been home of the Big Ugly, a Hoosier staple for perfectly hand-pattied, flame grilled and seasoned to perfection juicy cheeseburgers made from 100% fresh, never frozen ground chuck. With locations in Carmel, Zionsville, and Bloomington, burger enthusiasts value our, Indiana roots, family atmosphere, simple menu and quality ingredients, while enjoying options like Elk burgers, grilled Mahi Mahi and Portobello sandwiches, plus our house-made, buns, pies, dressings and hand-dipped milkshakes. For a fast, casual taste of Bub's Burgers, check out our Westfield location near Grand Park. At Bub’s, we go the extra mile to make your experience special and tasty, each and every time.

Not So Ugly Burger$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
Elk Settle for Less Ugly Burger$11.50
The Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!
Small Fries$1.95
Settle for Less Ugly Burger$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
Large Fries$3.85
Lg Waffles$4.25
Mini Bub Burger$3.95
Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!
Sm Waffles$2.85
Sm Sweet Potato Waffles$2.95
Lg Sweet Potato Waffles$5.50
210 W. Main Street

Carmel IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
