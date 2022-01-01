Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Burleson
/
Burleson
/
Chicken Tenders
Burleson restaurants that serve chicken tenders
FRENCH FRIES
Our Place Restaurant - Burleson
950 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson
Avg 4.5
(591 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$10.95
Kid's Chicken Strips
More about Our Place Restaurant - Burleson
El Fenix Burleson
885 NE Alsbury Blvd, Burleson
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$5.49
Served with french fries.
More about El Fenix Burleson
