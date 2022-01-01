Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Burnsville

Burnsville restaurants
Toast

Burnsville restaurants that serve grits

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville image

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville

109 West main, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and grits$19.00
Gulf shrimp, stoneground GA grits, bacon, tomato cream sauce. comes with one side. (Gluten free)
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Pig & Grits

620 W Main St, Burnsville

Avg 4.6 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$15.50
*Cajun seasoned shrimp sautéed with smoked bacon jam, charred tomatoes & onions. Served over locally milled stone ground grits.
Bacon Cheddar Grits$2.50
The Pig & Grits Breakfast$10.00
Two eggs*, choice of hash browns, home-fries, or stone ground grits. Served with choice of bacon or sausage, biscuit & gravy.
More about Pig & Grits

