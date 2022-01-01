Grits in Burnsville
Burnsville restaurants that serve grits
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
109 West main, Burnsville
|Shrimp and grits
|$19.00
Gulf shrimp, stoneground GA grits, bacon, tomato cream sauce. comes with one side. (Gluten free)
More about Pig & Grits
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Pig & Grits
620 W Main St, Burnsville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.50
*Cajun seasoned shrimp sautéed with smoked bacon jam, charred tomatoes & onions. Served over locally milled stone ground grits.
|Bacon Cheddar Grits
|$2.50
|The Pig & Grits Breakfast
|$10.00
Two eggs*, choice of hash browns, home-fries, or stone ground grits. Served with choice of bacon or sausage, biscuit & gravy.