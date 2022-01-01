Go
Burro Bar

Sister restaurant of the Painted Burro, serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more in Brookline's Washington Square!

1667 Beacon Street

Popular Items

Pork Carnitas Taco$7.50
squash purée, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Taco$7.00
marinated grilled chicken, crispy queso, guacamole, pico de gayo, valentina crema
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
Birria Taco$8.00
adobo grilled corn tortilla, tres quesos, adobo braised beef, cilantro, red onion, radish, habanero + tomatillo salsa
Buffalo Cauliflower Taco$7.00
whipped avocado, celery slaw, cotija, pepitas
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Nachos$15.00
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, tres quesos, pork charro beans, cabbage and jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, baja and chipotle mayo.
Guacamole & Chips$12.00
fresh avocados, cilantro, sea salt + white onion
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas,
poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Shrimp "Diablo Rojo" Taco$7.50
guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
Location

1667 Beacon Street

Brookline MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
