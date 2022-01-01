Go
Toast

Burros TexMex Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

900 east palm valley blvd, suite 920

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

900 east palm valley blvd, suite 920

round rock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Warpath Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Warpath offers the absolute very best pizza in Round Rock TX. We specialize in fresh, healthy, all natural ingredients when preparing our pizzas.
We can customize any order for your party in our restaurant, or at your chosen location. We'll personalize your special occasion, and help create a tailored menu to enhance your dining experience.
Come on in and enjoy!

American Legion Post 447

No reviews yet

Portion of Proceeds benefiting the American Legion

Pizza Delight

No reviews yet

Proud to be Round Rock's voted "Best Pizza", "Best Wings" & "Best Beer"!

Urban Eat Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston