Luna's Tacos

TACOS

1300 Round Rock Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)

Popular Items

#15 Ribeye Fajita Taco$4.99
Grilled ribeye, bell peppers, onions and cilantro
#4 Migas$3.45
#17 Chicken Fajita Taco$4.20
Grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions and cilantro
#26 Crunchy Beef Taco$2.89
Fried corn tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese
#1 Build Your Own$2.79
#10 Tropical Pig$4.20
Pull pork, pineapple pico, purple cabbage and cilantro
#5 The "Bladi"$4.20
#2 Brisket, Eggs, & Potatoes$4.20
#11 The Texan$4.75
Brisket, jalapeño slices, crispy onions and avocado crema
#14 Party Fish$4.49
Coconut breaded deep fried tilapia, pineapple pico, jalapeño slaw and sriracha mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1300 Round Rock Ave

Round Rock TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
