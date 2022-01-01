Round Rock Mexican restaurants you'll love
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Nachos Deluxe
|$13.99
Choice of Beef fajitas, Chicken fajitas, Carnitas or Pastor with beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, jalapenos and onions on the side.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.25
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
|Street Tacos
|$14.99
Three steak corn tortilla tacos topped with fresh onions and cilantro and a side of spicy green salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Ambur Fire
5430 US-79, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries
|$13.00
2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
|Kickin Jalapeno Dip
|$8.00
A tangy, creamy kickin dip made with tomatillos, fresh cilantro, peppers and a few other fantastic ingredients give this dip lots of love in a jar.
|Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries
|$10.00
1/2lb patty. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
|Queso Dip
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
TACOS
Luna's Tacos
1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock
|Popular items
|#2 Brisket, Eggs, & Potatoes
|$3.99
|#8 Marbellous Egg
|$3.50
|#11 The Texan
|$4.50