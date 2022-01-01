Enchiladas in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve enchiladas
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.25
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.