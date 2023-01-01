Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve bulgogi

Sushi Koen image

SUSHI

Sushi Koen

201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Bento Box$15.50
More about Sushi Koen
Item pic

TACOS

Luna's Tacos

1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#19 Bulgogi Beef$4.99
Bulgogi Beef served with white rice, purple cabbage, green onions and sesame seeds
More about Luna's Tacos

