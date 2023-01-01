Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bulgogi in
Round Rock
/
Round Rock
/
Bulgogi
Round Rock restaurants that serve bulgogi
SUSHI
Sushi Koen
201 Universtiy Boulevard, Suite 1290, Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(178 reviews)
Bulgogi Bento Box
$15.50
More about Sushi Koen
TACOS
Luna's Tacos
1300 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock
Avg 4.7
(1000 reviews)
#19 Bulgogi Beef
$4.99
Bulgogi Beef served with white rice, purple cabbage, green onions and sesame seeds
More about Luna's Tacos
